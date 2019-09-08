|
|
COON, Harley Joseph Life-long resident of Beavercreek, Ohio. Lived for Family, Community and Country. March 13, 1931 - August 12, 2019. Attended Wilbur Wright High School, 1948. Associates of Engineering Degree, University of Dayton, 1956. He was the founder of Harco Tools, Inc. He married Sylvia A. Syrbick, March 13, 1954, deceased. Three Children and their spouses: Debra Coon Newton and husband, Tom Konstantynowicz, Sandy Coon Maloy (deceased), Chris Coon and his wife Melissa. 7 Grandchildren, 2 Great-grand children. Over the years, he has given generously to several high school athletic programs, donating equipment and uniforms. In 1969 formed Beavercreek "T" Ball league for youth. 1971, formed Eager Beaver Football which goes strong today. Served as Beavercreek Township Trustee between 1974 1978. Received many civic awards: SERTOMA Service to Mankind, Honorary Mayor of Beavercreek. Joined the US Army in 1948 as a young lad of 17. Served in the Korean War, 25th Infantry Division. On November 27, 1950, was captured by Chinese Communist Forces. On August 31, 1953, Mr. Coon was released to US Forces after 33 months and 4 days of imprisonment. Upon discharge from the US Army in 1953 he was a Sergeant First Class. Received the Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal w 10 battle stars, UN Service Medal and Presidential Unit Citation Medal. Inducted into The Ohio State Veterans Hall of Fame on November 1, 1994. Served as National President Korean War Veterans Association where he was instrumental in the establishment of a Korean War Memorial in Washington, DC. State President and founder of Department of Ohio, Korean War Veterans Association; National POW/MIA Chairman: Korean War Veterans Association; National Director, Korean War Ex-POW Association; National Jr. Vice Commander American Ex-POW's; National Director, American Ex-POW Association; Past-president, Greene County Veterans Service Commission. Family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. from 5-7 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11 AM Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Alpha Community Church, 806 N. Alpha Rd, Beavercreek, Ohio, with Rev. Shelia Slone officiating. Inurnment of cremated remains to follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Eager Beaver Football Club, 1859 N. Central Dr, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019