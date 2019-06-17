|
|
EMMONS, Harley Ray Age 70 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born September 21, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Harley and Myrtle Emmons. Ray was a 1966 graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School. He attended the University of Cincinnati and the University of Pennsylvania, earning his M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Finance. He has been working as a licensed real estate agent for the past 45 years with over 30 years at REMAX. He received the Life-Time Achievement Award in 1998. Ray will be missed by his loving wife of 22 years, Susan; children, Harley (Sandra) Emmons, III, Brian Emmons, Stephanie Johnson, Daryl Emmons and A.J. Emmons; step-children, Scott (Missy) Morr, Stacey (Jason) Banasik and Stephen Morr; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. To share a memory of Ray or leave a condolence to his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 17, 2019