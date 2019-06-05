Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Harley Thompson


Harley Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON, Harley Lewis 64, of Springfield, passed away June 3, 2019 in the James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He was born April 23, 1955 in Springfield, the son of Joseph Virgil and Hildred (Moore) Thompson. Harley's two favorite things to do were to watch football and listen to music, especially Z Z Top. Survivors include nieces and nephews; Jerry (Gina) Thompson, Springfield, Terri Whitlock, Columbus, Joseph Thompson, North Carolina, Beth Gwin, South Carolina, Craig Williams, Columbus and special great niece; Raylinda Beechler, Springfield. He was preceded in death by siblings; Joseph Thompson, Loren Thompson, Jimmie Williams, and Linda Beechler and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 5, 2019
