WITHAM, Harley Christoph "Chris" (February 2, 1924 February 19, 2019) Age 95, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at Randall Residence in Tipp City OH. He was born February 2, 1924 in Marietta OH, the third son of Harley T. and Bonnie J. (Cox) Witham. Chris was preceded in death by his first wife Katherine F. (Guckert), their sons David G. Witham and John C. Witham, and his second wife Mildred L. Witham (Budde). He is survived by his son James T. (Joan) Witham, stepson Steven (Vicki) Budde, stepdaughter Gail (Jerry) Sutherland, grandchildren Jessica, Christopher, Sean (Starla), Candice and Tammy, six great-grandchildren and two great, great- grandchildren. Chris served in the Navy during WWII, and continued to serve his country as a civilian employee at Wright Patterson AFB until retirement. After retirement he served as a volunteer patrolman for the Butler Township Police Department, and was a volunteer for many years at Grandview Hospital. Beloved Chris will sadly be missed by family and friends. He donated his body to Ohio University, Athens, OH to further medical education and research. His selfless donation will be invaluable to the training of future physicians and other health care professionals. A private service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of Chris to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd, Suite 320, Dayton OH 45429 or online @ https://heartlandhospicefund.org/ The family deeply expresses their gratitude for the loving care provided by the staff of Randall Residence and Heartland.