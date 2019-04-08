ZAVAKOS, Harold A. Age 73 of Beavercreek formerly of Centerville passed away April 5, 2019. Harold was born in Dayton, OH on Sept. 7, 1945 to the late Constantine and Mora (Chestnut) Zavakos. Harold worked in the Tool and Die Industry all of his life and most recently drove a school bus for Beavercreek Schools. Memberships included Greene Co. Fish and Game, Vintage Iron and many other organizations. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Betsy K. Zavakos March 24, 2011 and sister Mary Jane Zavakos. He is survived by his daughter Susan Randolph, 3 grandchildren Johnathon, Daniel and Emily. Girlfriend Teresa Simpson. Brothers and sisters Sarah Zavakos, Otto (Leigh) Zavakos, Phillip Zavakos, Fred (Ruth) Zavakos, Julie Campbell and Martin Zavakos. Funeral services will be Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 12 noon at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Rd. Dayton, OH 45459 (Corner of Alex-Bell Rd. and Munger Rd.). Pastor John Mittermaier officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Visitation will be at the church Monday April 8, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and various donations will be made to Harold's different organizations he supported. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary