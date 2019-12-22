|
ADAMS, Harold L. Age 87, of Morning Sun, went Home Thursday, December 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born March 23, 1932 in Israel Township to the late William H. and Katherine A. (Walton) Adams. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by twin sons, Ronald and Donald; and siblings, Minnie Adams, Robert Adams, John Adams, Hazel Hall, Lottie Marshall, Mary Ann Plaugher, Margaret Powell, William Adams, Virginia Wehr, Emma Johnson, Raymond Adams, Charles Adams, and Louise Knobloch. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruby; children, Deborah (Lee) Richardson, Darrell (Tonya) Adams, Doug (Gae) Adams, Dennis (Eric) Adams, and William (Angie) Adams; grandchildren, Scott, Kristy, Michael, Jimmie, Michael, Daniel, Summer, Doug, Deanna, Braden, Chelsea, and Billy; 19 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Lorene Depew; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend Bob Pollock. Harold was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Hope Ministry and many people considered him a Jack-of-all-Trades. Harold was also a Ranger for the Boy Scouts for 14 years, a Ham Radio Operator (N8SDN), a very talented fiddle and mandolin player, and enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. The family will receive friends Monday, December 23 from 11AM to 1PM at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with his daughter, Pastor Deborah Richardson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Beechwood Cemetery, Morning Sun. www.BalesFH.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 22, 2019