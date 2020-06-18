HAROLD ADKINS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HAROLD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADKINS, Harold L. Beloved husband of 50 years to Brenda (nee Chaney) Adkins; loving father of Jason Adkins and David Adkins; cherished grandfather of Parker (Ashley) Adkins, Cooper (Mariah) Adkins, Grace Adkins and Allison Adkins; dear brother of Bonnie Lowe, Shirley (Jeff) Ellis, Robert (Gloria) Adkins and Brenda Greer; uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Age 73, residence Maineville, OH. Harold served as a Seabee in the US Navy during Vietnam. He retired from General Motors after 30 years as a press operator and was Chief of Police for 20 years in Harveysburg, OH. Graveside service with military honors will take place 11:00 AM, Friday, June 19th at Goshen Cemetery in Goshen, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Countryside YMCA in care of "Veterans Day", 1699 Deerfield Rd., Lebanon, OH 45036.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Goshen Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved