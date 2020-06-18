HAROLD ADKINS

ADKINS, Harold L. Beloved husband of 50 years to Brenda (nee Chaney) Adkins; loving father of Jason Adkins and David Adkins; cherished grandfather of Parker (Ashley) Adkins, Cooper (Mariah) Adkins, Grace Adkins and Allison Adkins; dear brother of Bonnie Lowe, Shirley (Jeff) Ellis, Robert (Gloria) Adkins and Brenda Greer; uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Age 73, residence Maineville, OH. Harold served as a Seabee in the US Navy during Vietnam. He retired from General Motors after 30 years as a press operator and was Chief of Police for 20 years in Harveysburg, OH. Graveside service with military honors will take place 11:00 AM, Friday, June 19th at Goshen Cemetery in Goshen, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Countryside YMCA in care of "Veterans Day", 1699 Deerfield Rd., Lebanon, OH 45036.



