Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
Harold ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Harold W. Age 65, of Kettering, OH, passed away at his home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Leola Anderson. He is survived by his son, Jermie (Jesy) Anderson; daughter, Mira Rose (Kyle) Hermanson; brother, Donald (Diana) Anderson and grandchildren, Rhea Anderson and Max Scott. Harold loved playing his guitar, nature hiking and traveling. He cherished his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will take place from 10am until 12pm on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 with burial to follow at Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, OH. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
