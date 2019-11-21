|
|
BACK, Harold F. Passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born November 1, 1939 in Frenchburg, Kentucky. The son of Ollie Back and Nannie Mills Back, he was a retired member of Union Local 534 amd Union Local 392. He worked for the majority of his career as a pipefitter and welder at Harm and Ring Mechanical Contractors in Middletown, Ohio. He was a member of Grace Gospel Baptist Church in Carlisle, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna Louise Reffitt Back. He had 2 children, Frank Back (Christine) and Janie Klussman (Ethan). He had 7 grandchildren: Darien, Jae, Kaleb, Anna, Lainey, Reagan and Spencer. He was preceded in death by five sisters: Ethel, Dessel, Edith, Juanita, and Anna. And five brothers, Kessler, Heskle, Calloway, Hagar, and Homer. Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 am at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Worrell officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 21, 2019