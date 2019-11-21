Home

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
(513) 422-5404
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
View Map
1939 - 2019
Harold BACK Obituary
BACK, Harold F. Passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born November 1, 1939 in Frenchburg, Kentucky. The son of Ollie Back and Nannie Mills Back, he was a retired member of Union Local 534 amd Union Local 392. He worked for the majority of his career as a pipefitter and welder at Harm and Ring Mechanical Contractors in Middletown, Ohio. He was a member of Grace Gospel Baptist Church in Carlisle, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna Louise Reffitt Back. He had 2 children, Frank Back (Christine) and Janie Klussman (Ethan). He had 7 grandchildren: Darien, Jae, Kaleb, Anna, Lainey, Reagan and Spencer. He was preceded in death by five sisters: Ethel, Dessel, Edith, Juanita, and Anna. And five brothers, Kessler, Heskle, Calloway, Hagar, and Homer. Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 am at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Worrell officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 21, 2019
