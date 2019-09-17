Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
More Obituaries for Harold BAGEANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold BAGEANT

Harold BAGEANT Obituary
BAGEANT, Harold E. 92, of South Charleston, passed away September 14, 2019. He was born September 14, 1927, the son of the late Howard and Dorothy (Davis) Bageant. He was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer and retired after 20 years from the Clark County Engineers Office. Harold is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean Ann (Hurst) Bageant; children, Susan (Doug) Sifrit and Sharon (David) Picken; grandchildren, Scott (Kim) Bageant, Adam (Kelly) Sifrit and Ashlie (Nick) Dailey great-grandchildren, Taylor and Mason Bageant, Peyton, Paige and Parker Sifrit and Connor Dailey and brother, Merrill Bageant. He was preceded in death by son, Steven Bageant; brother, Bill Bageant and sister, Virginia Wickham. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be held in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Loving Care, P.O. Box 445, London, Ohio 43140 or favorite charity. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
