BARTLEY, Harold Dean Age 91 of Springfield passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 23, 1928 to the late William and Gertrude (Cowan) Bartley in Waynesfield, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Betty Bartley as well as all of his siblings. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Gail (John) Weeks; son, Dean (Jackie) Bartley; grandchildren: Michael (Tonya) Bartley, Darren Montjar and Angela Montjar; great-grandchildren: Alexes, Michaela, Allen, and Sabra. Harold is also survived by his sister-in-law, Zona Bartley, numerous nieces, nephews and devoted friends. He was very proud that he served many years as a Springfield Township volunteer firefighter. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon when his funeral service will begin. Harold will be laid to rest next to Betty at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to go to Springfield Township Fire Department in Harold's honor. Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 29, 2019