BENEKE, Harold E. Age 93, of Brookville, OH joined his wife, Josephine, in Heaven Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born October 13, 1926 in Brookville. Harold was preceded in death by his father, Irwin W. Beneke; mother and step-father, Josephine E. and Louis Roselius; and brother, Howard Lee Beneke. He is survived by his children, Diana Kitchen, Janice Showalter, Michael Derringer, Donna Prim, and Mary Wynn; grandchildren, David and Patricia Kitchen, Eddie and Jackie Prim, Chandra and Jeremy Touchstone, Frances and Rick Mosley, Joey and Danielle Norris, and Jeremy and Bree Prim. 19 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and 2 on the way; sisters, Phyllis Dale and Betty and Don Hopkins; brothers, Richard Beneke and Robert and Betty Beneke; special nephew Wayne and Joann Newbauer; special niece Pam and Gary Curliss,; along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Harold was a proud veteran of the US Army and served in Korea. He was a member of the Brookville Tractor Club and Dayton Antique Engine Club and retired from Wysong Gravel at the age of 80. The family will receive friends Friday, December 20 from 11AM to 1PM at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US RT. 35 - West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 1PM Pastor Coleen Besecker presiding. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. Contributions in Harold's memory may be made to Dinner's On Us-United Christian Church, 8611 Hoke Rd, Clayton, 45315. www.rlcfc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019