Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
Harold BOYD Sr.


1934 - 2019
Harold BOYD Sr. Obituary
BOYD Sr., Harold E. Age 85, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1934 to the late Estil and Lily {Crawford} Boyd. Harold married Linda Ward on February 8, 1973, in Nashville, Tennessee. He worked for Ford Motor Company as a millwright for many years before retiring. Harold was a proud member of the UAW Local 863 and a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid fisherman and loved the Cincinnati Reds. Harold enjoyed all sports and working in his garden. He loved horseracing and spending time with his family. Harold is survived by his children Gene Boyd Jr., Donna (Don) Boyd-Browning, Greg Boyd, Kim (Alicia) Boyd; grandchildren Kristi (Matt) Boyd-Ashcraft, Kyle Boyd, Amanda Marsh, Joshua (Katelyn) Marsh, Kayla Marsh, Brandon Nicholas, Gus Boyd; great grandchildren Gabriel Ashcraft, Justice Boyd, Mariah Boyd, Lila Ashcraft, Katie Estes, Ashlyn Chalfant, Lilyanna Marsh; sisters Norma (John) Woods and Evelyn (Floyd) Wooliscroft. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda, sister Barbara, brothers Walter, Ken, and Estil. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow on Saturday at 2pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 6, 2019
