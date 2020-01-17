Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Harold BROWNING


1922 - 2020
Harold BROWNING Obituary
BROWNING, Harold C. Age 97 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 27, 1922, the son of Elisha and Elizabeth (Browning) Browning and was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during WW II. Harold was a firefighter for the City of Hamilton for 36 years retiring as Deputy Chief in 1983. He married Regina Sprandel in 1943 and she preceded him in death in 1974. He later married Ramona (Jenkins) Henley in 1995. Survivors include his wife, Ramona and her children; two sons, Michael E. and Patrick A. Browning (Beth Munafo); six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Elsie Gilstrap. He was preceded in death by a daughter, JoAnn Walsh on March 24, 2016. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Saturday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00pm Friday in the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Greg's Place Sober Living, 216 N "C" Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. A more comprehensive obituary and online register book are available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 17, 2020
