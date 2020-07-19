1/
Harold BUDDE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUDDE, Harold J. Age 57, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a two year battle with melanoma. He was born in Dayton to Thomas Budde and the late Marge (Welsh) Budde. He is survived by his father, Tom Budde; son, Tyler Budde; sisters, Angie Haller, Lisa (Ty) Walk; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Harold never met a stranger and will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He worked at Budde Sheet Metal Works, Inc. for over 25 years. Friends and family may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 22, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Harold.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westbrock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved