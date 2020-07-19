Harold BUDDE

BUDDE, Harold J. Age 57, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a two year battle with melanoma. He was born in Dayton to Thomas Budde and the late Marge (Welsh) Budde. He is survived by his father, Tom Budde; son, Tyler Budde; sisters, Angie Haller, Lisa (Ty) Walk; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Harold never met a stranger and will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He worked at Budde Sheet Metal Works, Inc. for over 25 years. Friends and family may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 22, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in memory of Harold.