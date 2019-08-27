|
CLAWSON, Harold E. Age 94, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Edla (Malm) Clawson; brother Gordon (Darlene) and sister Rozalla Smith (Jerry). He is survived by Jane, his loving wife of 65 years; 3 daughters Carol Hart (John), Joy Gauder (Brad) and Jessica Richards (Joe); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-granddaughters and a great-grandson on the way; sister Connie Castle (Bill); brother in-law Jim Shuman (Jan); 2 nieces and 5 nephews. Harold was a graduate of Iowa State College and a registered Professional Engineer. His 31year career with DP&L grew from engineering to management; one of his key accomplishments was the design of several of the trolley lines in Dayton. He also worked for the City of Westerville's electric division for 6 years as an engineer and manager. Harold was active in the Masonic Fraternity. He was a 50-year member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Celina Lodge 241, St. Mary's Chapter 51, Silver Trowel 141, Reed Commandery 6, and Antioch Shrine. A visitation will be held 6 8 pm, Wednesday, August 28, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Graveside service will begin at 11 am on Thursday, August 29, at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , or the . Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019