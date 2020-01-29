Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
CLAY, Harold "Big Man" Age 67, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence & Maxine Clay. He is survived by his beloved wife, Suzette of 42 years; daughter, Christina (Mark) Griffith of Dayton; Casey (Adam) Bruggeman of Centerville; a sister, Carol Clay of Dayton; 4 grandchildren, Trenton, Jordin, Berkley & Blake. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Harold was formally employed at Hewitt Soap Company and retired from the City of Dayton after 25 years. He was a devoted Christian, active church member and church musician. He was a loving husband, Dad, Pappaw, brother and son. A visitation will take place from 11am until 12pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. A funeral service will be held at 12pm Friday, January 31, 2020 with Pastor Ed Saunders officiating. Final resting place will be in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Greater Dayton Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020
