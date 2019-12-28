|
|
COMLEY, Harold E. Age 85, of Farmersville, OH, passed away, Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 5, 1934, in Woodford County, KY, to the late Fannie Mae (Bingham) and Limond B. Comley, Sr. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Dayton Press after 28 years of service. Harold owned and operated Pure Power of Ohio ~ a computer sales and service company. He also served as a German Township Police Officer from 1970 - 1983. He served as a 4-H leader for many years; and was a member of Farmersville Masonic Lodge #482 ~ F. & A. M. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Goins; and 2 sisters-in-law, Carol and Mary Lee Comley. Harold is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ellen R. (Smith) Comley; his children, Michael (Marise) Comley, Nora (Wade) Farmer, Gerald (Annette) Comley, Cynthia (James) Getter and Patricia (Phil) Comley-Bruner; 13 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren; his first great-great-grandchild on the way; his sister, Lillie Mae (Comley) Goins; his brothers, Limond B. (Donna) Comley, Jr., Billy (Carolyn) Comley, and Edward (Betty) Comley; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loyal Boston Terrier "Lady Abigail". The family will receive friends 5 - 9 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow, 10 a.m., Tuesday with Pastor Mark Goins officiating. Burial will be at Holp Cemetery, Farmersville, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019