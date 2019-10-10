|
DARDING, Harold H. 80, passed away on October 6, 2019, in Brookville, Ohio, while under hospice care. Harold was a retired teacher from Patterson Co-Op High School where he taught drafting. He was a talented machinist and musician. Harold enjoyed traveling, animals of all kinds and reading. He was a Mason, and played the guitar in many of their parades throughout the area. Harold embraced his Native American family connection and participated in gatherings throughout the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold E. and Joyce Darding, and his son, Brian Todd Darding. Harold is survived by his wife, Rachel, his daughter, Terri Kamm (Jeff), 4 grandsons, Matt (Sarah) Friedman, Joe (Rachael) Friedman, Sam Friedman and Ben Friedman, 3 granddaughters, Jessica (Jeff) Schwartz, Rachel Sledge, and Rebecca (Bill) Miller and 6 great-grandchildren, Charlie Friedman, Eliana and Isabella Friedman, Sophia Schwartz, and Kendall and Connley Sledge. In lieu of a traditional funeral, Harold chose to donate his body to Wright State University School of Medicine to assist in the advancement of medical science and the education of future doctors. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019