Harold G. LONG Jr.
1938 - 2020
LONG, Jr., Harold G. Harold G. Long, Jr., age 81, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home. He was born August 19, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Harold G. Long, Sr. and Lucellah Stone. Harold is survived by his wife, Flora Jean; children, Tammy Ware, Harold Long III, Elissa (Darren) McBee, Rev. Dr. Brice Thomas, Penny West-Hagen, Rev. Matthew (Bev) Thomas, Rebekah (J.D.) DeVilbiss; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Patsy Miller, Juanita (Gary) Petticrew; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Harold retired from NCR and was a long time Maintenance Director for both Dayton Christian Schools and Carillon Park. He loved plants and model airplanes and cars. Harold was also a greeter at Way of the Cross Church for many years. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted man who loved God and his family. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 10 am to 11 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 11 am. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave an online condolence.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
