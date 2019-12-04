Home

Services
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Zion Park Cemetery
1929 - 2019
Harold Gentner Obituary
GENTNER, Harold Junior "Hoot" Age 89, of Xenia, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at . He was born in Alpha, Ohio, on December 26, 1929, the son of Lilly (Brown) and Harold Franklin Gentner. He was preceded in death by parents; his daughter: Dana June Gentner Cook and his sister: Barbara Osman. He retired from the Beavercreek School System where he worked as a custodian. Hoot is survived by his daughter: Kimberley L. Conn and her partner, Tim Beam; 2 grandsons: Joshua (Elise) Conn and Shane Hall (partner Talia); 8 great grandchildren; 3 close friends and special extended family friends: the Wing family and Wilma (Rockhold) Parker. Funeral Services will be held 11:30 AM Monday, December 9th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Donald Payne officiating. Interment to follow in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM Monday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019
Remember
