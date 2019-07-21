|
|
GREEN, Harold David Age 61, passed after a 10 month run with stage 4 Lung cancer, July 16, 2019 of Kissmee Mills, Mo. formally of Clayton, Oh. He was preceded in death by his father Dewey G. Green Sr. and is survived by Mother V. June Moore Green, sister Barbara Boggs, brothers Dewey Glen (Brenda) Green and Gerald (Janet) Green; niece Emily, nephews, JR (Carol) Green, Tim Boggs & Friend Gina. Special Friends Annora, Jonathan, Judy, Joe & all of Silver Dollar City Friends of Branson, Mo. Lots of Aunts & Uncles. The family will have a private service at a later time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019