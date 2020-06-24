GROSS, Harold Joseph "aka Babe or Joe 144" Born Harold Joseph Gross "aka Babe or Joe 144", his earthbound journey began on March 10, 1924, in Chicago, IL, returning to his heavenly home on June 16, 2020, at the age of 96. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Harold W. and Ruth (Lowry) Gross; sisters, June Gross and Patricia Gross, and brother Donald Gross. Harold is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Alma Jean Gross; children, Thomas Jeffery Gross (Faith), Nancy Ann Snyder (Ted), Michael Joseph Gross (Debbie), and Timothy Mark Gross; 12 grandchildren, Heather McKay (James), Amy Reynoso (Fernando), Andrew Gross, Jeremy Evans (Veronica), Jenny Hollabaugh, Tracy Sundermeier (Denny), Brandon Snyder, Josh Gross (Danielle), Jess Gross, Jana Vest (Kevin), Melissa Jones (Burk), and Melanie Gross; 17 great-grandchildren, Alexander and Cameron Reynoso, Jacob, Hudson, and Luke McKay, Jackson and Ava Hollabaugh, Henry and Elliot Sundermeier, Harper and Ethan Gross, Jamie and Jessie Young, Jaxson Cowan, Jayson Evans, Ott Layne Jones, and Bennett Vest. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during a Life Celebration visitation on Thursday, June 25th, from 6-8:00 pm at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin Street, Bellbrook, 45305). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Incarnation Church, (55 Williamsburg Lane, Dayton, 45459) on Friday, June 26th at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Bellbrook Cemetery. Please use Harold's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on his tribute wall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Little Sisters of the Poor (476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, 45220) or Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, 45420) in memory of Harold at www.ConnerAndKoch.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.