Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
1942 - 2019
Harold Hamilton Obituary
HAMILTON, Harold "H" Age 77 of Liberty Township passed away Sunday August 4, 2019. He was born May 28, 1942 in Mason to the late Ora and Delora (nee Farler) Hamilton. "H" was a 1960 graduate of Lakota High School and was also a proud Army veteran. On October 8, 1966 he married Marian Schueler in Hamilton, OH. Harold was a member of the Carpenters union Locals 637 in Hamilton and 113 in Middletown. He is survived by his wife Marian Hamilton; children Christine (Brian) Brelsford, Sherry (Ted) Andes, Michael (Jennifer) Hamilton; grandchildren Jason Frey, Jenna Frey, Jacob Frey, Jackson Frey, Dillon Brelsford; sisters Ceileia Burke, Deilia Deaton and was also survived by many other family and friends. Harold was also preceded in death by grandson Jared Michael Frey. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Saturday August 10, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Pastor Garrett Ashley officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Springhill Cemetery, Liberty Township. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 9, 2019
