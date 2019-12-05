|
HARRIS, Jr., Harold Born January 28, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to Harold Sr., and Pearl Harris. He passed away November 28, 2019 age 71. He is survived by his wife Diann Wright-Harris, two sons: Zuri Harris (Andrea Reaves-Harris), and Zakiya Harris (Towana), one daughter Somesha Adams (Andrece), one brother Lance Harbut, four sisters: Suzanne Turner, Lea Lattimore, Lori Harris, and Dr. Tyria Stone, grandfather of 7, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:30am until time of service 11:30am at College Hill Community Church, 1547 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019