Harold HARRIS Jr.

Harold HARRIS Jr. Obituary
HARRIS, Jr., Harold Born January 28, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to Harold Sr., and Pearl Harris. He passed away November 28, 2019 age 71. He is survived by his wife Diann Wright-Harris, two sons: Zuri Harris (Andrea Reaves-Harris), and Zakiya Harris (Towana), one daughter Somesha Adams (Andrece), one brother Lance Harbut, four sisters: Suzanne Turner, Lea Lattimore, Lori Harris, and Dr. Tyria Stone, grandfather of 7, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:30am until time of service 11:30am at College Hill Community Church, 1547 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
