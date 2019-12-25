|
ISBEL, Harold L. Age 79 of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Friendship Village Retirement Community. He retired from General Motors with over 27 years of service. Harold was a member of the Englewood Masonic Lodge #743 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, the Antioch Shrine and the Englewood Eastern Star # 563. He also was a volunteer for the Community Blood Center. He is survived by his son: Keith Isbel of Troy, daughter and son-in-law: Kim and Gary Wiener of Idaho, grandchildren: Tony (Sarah), Jeff, Jacob, Steven, Michael, great grandchildren: Austin, Bradley, his devoted friend: Sue Wright, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years: Sharon (Buvinger) Isbel, parents: Harold and Edna (Katzenbach) Isbel and sisters: Patricia Brown, Virginia Welch and Linda Elkins. Harold was known as a wonderfully kind and friendly man. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 25, 2019