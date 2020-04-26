|
JONES, Harold "Ralph" Known to his friends as Ralph, passed from this earth to his heavenly home on April 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, Florence, three children: Russ Jones (Anita), Rebecca Feller (Nate), Rick Jones (Diane) and his grandchildren Lindsey Leanne Fisher (Kyle), Casey Jones (Katie), Anna Ruth Phillips (Will), and Michael and Zachary Feller. He is also survived by his beloved brother Allan Jones (Louise), sister, Marilyn Durr, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ralph met his wife of 61 years at Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. He holds a BA degree from Ohio State University, and an MBA and PhD from the University of Michigan. He began his career with Westinghouse Electric Company. He worked three years for Dow Chemical Company. At the completion of his PhD degree he accepted a job with Miami University in the Marketing Department of the Business School. During his Miami years he was heavily involved in the Luxembourg and Parana, Brazil exchange programs. Ralph retired from Miami in 1990. He and Florence spent the first few years of his retirement traveling. They enjoyed a Caribbean cruise, an Alaskan cruise, a trip to Hawaii, and a trip to Asia (including the Philippines, Kuala Lumpur, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Bali.) They enjoyed spending winters in Ft. Myers Florida. Ralph had a wonderful sense of humor that could put people at ease. He also had a beautiful bass voice and loved to sing. He was in a high school quartet, the Mount Union Madrigal Singers and Choir, The Ohio State Glee Club, and many church choirs. He leaves his family with wonderful memories of camping trips with sing-alongs around the campfires, accompanied by Ralph on his ukulele. He also enjoyed singing gospel hymns with his good friends, The Barn Brothers. He has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Hamilton since 1994, and served in many capacities, including the Board of Deacons. The family wishes to thank the outstanding staff of the Knolls of Oxford, where Ralph received consistent professional loving care for the past two years; prior to that he enjoyed two happy years in the Assisted Living wing of Berkeley Square. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to World Vision, Voice of the Martyrs, Samaritan's Purse, or Salvation Army. A Memorial Service will be scheduled when possible at a later date.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2020