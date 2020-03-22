|
KINCER, Harold "Hal" Born on June 5, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio to Albert & Delia (nee Fowler) Kincer. Passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Graduated from Hamilton High School and Miami University (Oxford, OH). Served in the U.S. Army 1951-1953. Married Verna Pottenger December 27, 1951 in Hamilton, OH. School Teacher at Fairfield High School retiring in 1982. Coached basketball, baseball, football and golf, also Athletic Director. After retirement worked at Joe Nuxhall Driving Range for 23 years. He found much pleasure helping people with golf. He enjoyed his family, especially grandkids and great grandkids, traveling and sports. Member of Lindenwald United Methodist. He was inducted into the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame, Fairfield Hall of Fame and Butler County Hall of Fame. Hal leaves his wife Verna of 68 years, son Vic (Georganne) Kincer, daughter Mindy Bauer, granddaughter Kelcey (Drew) Davison, grandson Jay (Megan) Bauer, 2 great granddaughters, Elliana Bauer and Jordan Davison, great grandson David Bo Bauer, two sisters Juanita Reif and Carol Kincer, several cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Olin and Don Kincer, and son-in-law Dave Bauer. Memorials can be sent to Lindenwald United Methodist Church or Dave Bauer Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Fairfield Community Foundation. Private graveside services and burial at Rose Hill Burial Park, Paul Young Funeral Home (Hamilton, OH) presiding. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 22, 2020