LABENSKY, Harold George "Hal" Age 84, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Kettering, Ohio, where he lived for the past 46 years. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 1, 1934, the son of Edith Labensky. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Harold married his childhood sweetheart Judith Ann Mixa on June 16, 1956. In 1973, Hal and his family moved to Kettering, where with his wife they raised their seven children. Being active members in the community, he formed many friendships while participating in a variety of social and volunteer activities to include Barbershop choirs and being an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in West Carrollton, Ohio. Hal enjoyed golfing and working on his computer as well as traveling to new places. Preceding Hal in death were his parents, brother (Ken), special aunt (Bernice), son (Lary), and granddaughter (Chelsea). He is survived by his loving wife Judith Labensky; Children - Scott Labensky, Cheri Labensky, Lori (Rex) McCarty, Darrin (Victoria) Labensky, Brad (Renee) Labensky, and Todd (Tammi) Labensky; 16 Grandchildren; 5 Great-Grandchildren. Hal will be remembered for his willingness to help, his laughter, as well as his love of music. Most important to Hal was the treasured love he shared with Judi. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459 with Pastor John Mittermaier officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church. Online condolences are available at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/harold-george-labensky/747 Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2019