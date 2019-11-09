Home

Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
Harold MAYNARD


1948 - 2019
Harold MAYNARD Obituary
MAYNARD, Jr., Harold R. "Ray" "The Hayride Man" Age 71of Enon, passed away November 7, 2019. He was born March 10, 1948 in Olean, New York, the son of the late Harold Sr. and Betty (Evans) Maynard. Ray served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and followed with employment with Danis Construction. He was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge 1068; and managed Enon Beach Campground for 32 years. He enjoyed giving hayrides, fishing, singing, darts, whistling; and spending time with family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Sean Maynard; and a sister, Candy. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beverly; 3 children, Wendy Rickmon, Nicole (Jeff) Bock, Tessey (Tom) Killian; 12 grandchildren, Tiffany, Ty, Rachel, Andrea, Rayann, Bentley, Harley, Anglee, Destiney, Sean Jr., Desirae, Hayden; 4 great-grandchildren, Alayna, Ava Rae, Chloe, Blaze; aunt; Frannie Worthington; sister, Debbie Tarr; brother, Richard Cline; as well as many extended family and friends. A funeral service with military honors will be held on Monday November 11, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until the time of service. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Dayton, Inc., 200 Canary Ct., Enon, Ohio 45323. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019
