MILLER, Harold R. Age 95 of Reily Township, passed away at Bethesda North Hospital on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Harold was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 26, 1923 to Robert C. Miller and Lillie (Richardson) Miller. He married Ruth Burton on August 30, 1947 in Hamilton, OH. Harold was a devoted farmer, father, and grandfather. He loved gardening, fishing, and playing cards. Harold is survived by his children, Carolyn (Lee) Feltner, Bob (Jackie) Miller, Martha (John) Huesing, Ginger (Tom Lake) Miller, John Miller, David Miller; 5 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruth; daughter Cheryl Miller; his sister Helen Grammel; and his brother Hubert Miller. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 27, 2019