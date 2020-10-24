1/
HAROLD MORAN
1943 - 2020
MORAN, Harold "Butch" Allen

Age 76, of West Milton, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community. He was born

November 19, 1943, in Richmond, Indiana, to his parents

Willard Francis & Edith (Hartrum) Moran. Butch worked at

several box manufacturing companies as a machine operator. He was a US Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War and was life member of the VFW Post 6557 Mountain Top. He will be missed and remembered by his wife Judith Ann

(Hurley) Moran; children and their spouses Shannon & Terry Graff of Colorado, Dawn & Troy Peters of Indiana, Harold, Jr. & Tammy Moran of Colorado, Brandi & Jim Bloodworth of Kansas, Harold Manns of Ohio, Kathy Manns Power of Ohio; step children Denise & Bret Barnet of Ohio, Doug Clegg of Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. He was

preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren Terry Rust, Jr. and Amanda "Chris" Oaks; sister Phyllis. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, at Mound Hill

Cemetery, Eaton. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mound Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
