Harold NIELSEN

NIELSEN, Harold G. Age 84, of Dayton, passed away from COVID-19 related complications on Friday, August 14, 2020. Harold was born in Newport, Rhode Island, on December 18, 1935, to Harold Godfrey and Gladys Louise (Delangie) who preceded him in death. Harold graduated from Chaminade in 1954, and the University of Dayton, in 1961, where he earned a degree of Bachelor of Arts. He was in the Naval Reserves from 1954-1970 and a WPAFB employee from 1964, until his retirement in 1990. Upon his retirement he was an employee of H & R Block for 27 years and an Enrolled Agent for 12 years. He married his wife, Anita (Marting) on June 9, 1962, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, in Dayton. Harold is preceded in death also by Anita in 2012. He is survived by three daughters, Lori (Rick) Nielsen-Andrews, Gail (Philip) McKenzie and Tina Colavita; a sister, G. Karen Hennig of North Carolina; eight grandsons; and one great-granddaughter. Hal (Dad and Popi) will be missed by his entire family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Notre Dame Avenue, Dayton. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Avenue.



