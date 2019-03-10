|
NORTH, Harold M. "Hal" HAROLD (Hal) M. NOLF, a.k.a. HAL NORTH Born July 10, 1928 in Nazareth, PA. Died. November 13, 2018. Became a professional musician in 1946, playing with big bands. Enlisted 1948 in U.S. Army Headquarters Band Ft. Mead, Maryland as pianist for soldier shows; Based in Berlin, Germany Headquarters Band. Joined 17th Special Services Company as pianist touring Germany, Austria, France, playing Jazz Concerts, U.S.O. Shows. Discharged 1954, traveled U.S. Playing lounges with groups; Came to Dayton, Ohio, 1966 playing area Hotels, Night clubs. Played twin pianos with Hughey Hughes; House pianist at the Dayton Racquet Club for 18 years. Then began teaching at McCutcheon Music Studios, 21 years teaching children and adults. Survived by a loving wife, Rose E. Nolf; one son, Dan Alan Nolf in Bethlehem, PA, along with two grandsons, Greg and Chris Nolf and two great-grandchildren. Hal was a member (Organist) of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Life member of the Eintracht Singing Society. Pass member Dayton Liederkranz Turner and German Club Edelweiss. Hal donated his body to Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. Memorial Saturday, March 16, 2019.11:00am Christ Lutheran Church 511 hart St. Dayton. Oh 45404. Reception following at the Eintracht Club House 2707 Troy St.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019