Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Powell Obituary
POWELL, Harold B. Age 87, of Centerville, OH; died Wednesday October 30, 2019 at his residence. Harold was born on December 2, 1931 in Berea, KY to the late Albert and Minnie (Gabbard) Powell. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sylvia (Hudson) Powell; four children, Dianne (Greg) Barker, Craig (Gayla) Powell, Tonya (Roger) Bonecutter, Darla (Matt) Woosley; grandchildren Alisha, Angela, Lynsie; and great grandchildren Lilly and Kai. Funeral Services are 1pm Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery, Visitation will be Monday from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -