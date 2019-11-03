|
POWELL, Harold B. Age 87, of Centerville, OH; died Wednesday October 30, 2019 at his residence. Harold was born on December 2, 1931 in Berea, KY to the late Albert and Minnie (Gabbard) Powell. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sylvia (Hudson) Powell; four children, Dianne (Greg) Barker, Craig (Gayla) Powell, Tonya (Roger) Bonecutter, Darla (Matt) Woosley; grandchildren Alisha, Angela, Lynsie; and great grandchildren Lilly and Kai. Funeral Services are 1pm Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery, Visitation will be Monday from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019