RAINES, Harold R. "Richard" 87, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2020. He was born May 29, 1932 in Springfield, the son of Walter and Loveda Raines. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He loved his family and was heartbroken over the recent passing of his wife of 67 years, Janice on January 5, 2020. Richard retired from International Harvester and enjoyed softball and bowling. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Janice Raines; grandson Jeremy Raines; sister Patricia V. Arnett; and brother Donald L. Raines. Survivors include children Richard Raines, Cheryl (Chris) Miller and Walter (Pamela) Raines; sister-in-law Carolyn Williams; brother-in-law Loring L. Williams; grandchildren Whitney (Jason) Ordeneaux, Hayleigh (Ryan) Olsen, Brice (Kristen) Miller, Brock Raines, Kellie (Justin) Holmes; great-grandchildren Hannah, Rylie, Jackson, Shaylah, TylerAnn, Lucas, Cagney, Irysh, Emma, Natilee and Easton. Memorial services will be Saturday at 1:00PM in the Pathway to Christ, 1399 W. Pleasant St. Springfield, Ohio Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 29, 2020