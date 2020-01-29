Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold RAINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold RAINES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold RAINES Obituary
RAINES, Harold R. "Richard" 87, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2020. He was born May 29, 1932 in Springfield, the son of Walter and Loveda Raines. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He loved his family and was heartbroken over the recent passing of his wife of 67 years, Janice on January 5, 2020. Richard retired from International Harvester and enjoyed softball and bowling. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Janice Raines; grandson Jeremy Raines; sister Patricia V. Arnett; and brother Donald L. Raines. Survivors include children Richard Raines, Cheryl (Chris) Miller and Walter (Pamela) Raines; sister-in-law Carolyn Williams; brother-in-law Loring L. Williams; grandchildren Whitney (Jason) Ordeneaux, Hayleigh (Ryan) Olsen, Brice (Kristen) Miller, Brock Raines, Kellie (Justin) Holmes; great-grandchildren Hannah, Rylie, Jackson, Shaylah, TylerAnn, Lucas, Cagney, Irysh, Emma, Natilee and Easton. Memorial services will be Saturday at 1:00PM in the Pathway to Christ, 1399 W. Pleasant St. Springfield, Ohio Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -