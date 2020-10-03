1/1
Harold REDDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REDDEN, Harold T. Harold T. Redden, of Fairfield, Beloved husband of the late Shirley Redden of 55 years, loving father of Vicki (late Jimm) Brandner, Tom (Jamie) Redden, Dan (Joy) Redden, David Redden, Mary (Steve) Crowthers, Paul (Mel) Redden, Carol (John) Hayre and Christi (Kenny) Dorsey, cherished grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 12, dear brother of Nancy Dasbach. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Bertha Redden, daughter, Kathi Johnson, and brothers, Jim and Frank Redden. Harold was a proud WWII Veteran that served in the submarine division of the Navy. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to all 50 states, golfing, antique cars and was a volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart since 1954 and Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Harold passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 94 years. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 9:30am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved