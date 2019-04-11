|
|
REYNOLDS, Harold "Jack" Age 76 passed away Monday April 8th after a courageous battle with cancer. He enjoyed traveling in his motor home, Hilton Head, golfing, and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of, Princeton Pike Church. He is survived by his wife, Francene of 53 years; two sons, Scott Reynolds and, Jason (Kim) Reynolds; one grandchild, Justin (Chelsea) Lehman; and one great grandchild, Benjamin Lehman. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Wanda (Reynolds) Felts. Visitation will be at Brown Dawson Flick funeral home, 1350 Millville Avenue Hamilton, Ohio on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 from 10-12noon with full military honors. Serving his country during, Vietnam in the Army. Burial will immediately follow at Greenwood cemetery escorted by police, military personnel and the Patriot Guard. Afterward, a dedication wreath will be laid for other fallen soldiers at the cemetery. Reception details will be announced at the cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 11, 2019