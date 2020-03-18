Home

ROBERTS, Harold Clifford Honored Vietnam Veteran, age 73 of Franklin, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born April 26, 1946 to the late Lydia Johnson and Charles Roberts. Clifford is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Dora Roberts; 3 sons, Harold Scott (Debbie) Roberts, Kenneth Ed Roberts, and Adam Lee (Brittany) Roberts; grandchildren, Scott, Cartar, Courtney, Cindee, Sierra, and Karalyne; sister, Joyce Raby; brothers, Charles Roberts, Danny Roberts, and Randy Roberts; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marie Elam, Sue Delph, Doris Sherwood, and Portia Rowland; and brother, Dugan Roberts. A visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM, and also 1 hour prior to funeral services Saturday, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St. Franklin, OH 45005. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Kenny Collins and Chester Collins officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Woodhill Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 18, 2020
