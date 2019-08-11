|
ROGERS, Harold Walton "Bud" Age 87, of Bellbrook, passed away Friday, August 9th, 2019 in Waynesville at Quaker Heights Care Community. He was born April 17th, 1932 to Ruth (Cowan) and Joseph Rogers. He was employed as an electrician for NCR, and Miami Paper Plant. He also served in the Air Force, and was an electrician for them as well. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley and sister Midge. Bud is survived by his 3 children, Dave (Joan) Rogers, Phil Rogers and Cindy Rogers, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, fiance Carrie Pressnell, his good friend Bob and many other family members and friends. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Quaker Heights Care Community, with a special thank you to Brigett, Tina, April, and Shannon, as well as Crossroads Hospice of Cincinnati for the wonderful hospitality and care they gave Bud. To help the family celebrate Bud's life, you are invited to share during the Life Celebration Visitation at Quaker Heights Care Center 514 High St, Waynesville, OH 45068 on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Quaker Heights 514 High St, Waynesville, OH 45068. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Harold "Bud" at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019