ROTHERMEL, M.D., Harold C. 97, formerly of Sandusky passed away peacefully Friday, February 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born October 3, 1922 to John & Laura (McDonald) Rothermel in Centerville, Indiana. Dr. Rothermel obtained an undergraduate degree from Earlham College and subsequently earned his M.D at the University of Cincinnati. After practicing general medicine for ten years in Middletown, Ohio, he did a psychiatric residency at the Medical College of Virginia. Dr. Rothermel was a psychiatrist in Middletown and then in Sandusky, both privately and at the V.A. Hal and his late wife, Joan traveled extensively around the world. He supported her art endeavors, including modernizing the membership information of the American Watercolor Society. He and Joan were also supporters of the Firelands Symphony Orchestra. He was a private pilot and enjoyed photography and reading about aviation, science and history. He is survived by two sons, Chris (Julie K.) Rothermel, Lawrence (Edie) Rothermel; one daughter, Lynn (Joel Fisher) Schoenfield, M.D.; eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and numerous great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan A. Rothermel in 2012, and his parents. Private services will be held in Antrim, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN. 38105-9959, , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607, s Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 or to American Watercolor Society, Inc., memo: Rothermel Award, 47th Fifth Avenue, NY, NY 10003. Pfeil Funeral Home, Sandusky Chapel, 617 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 4, 2020