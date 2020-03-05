Home

SCHWABLE, Harold Ray Age 79, of Daytona Beach, FL, died from injuries sustained in the preparation of Hurricane Dorian on September 9, 2019. Born on July 10, 1940 in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Harold T. and Bersa Parker Schwable. Harold was retired from the Northwest School District in Hamilton County, Ohio, where he was the Librarian for Pleasant Run Jr. HS. A Celebration of Harold's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sat., Mar. 7th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park at a later private ceremony. Guests will be receive at Brant's from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sat. Memorial gifts may be made to Hamilton Community Foundation, Attn Hamilton Conservation Corps-Riverside Natural Area, 319 North Third Street, Hamilton, OH 45011 These funds will be used to start a library at the Hamilton Ecological Education and Nature Center to be named in his honor.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 5, 2020
