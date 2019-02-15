SHELL, Harold E. Age 79, of Farmersville, OH, passed away, Tuesday February 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 12, 1939 at the family farmstead ~ where he passed, to the late Florence (Smith) and Fred E. Shell. He received an Associate's Degree from Sinclair Community College and retired from Mound Lab after 32 years of service as a Mechanical Design Engineer. Harold was a full time farmer, partner of T & S Industries, owner of Design Gage. He was an avid outdoorsman, and bred Beagles and other hunting dogs. He loved to hunt mushrooms and enjoyed being an umpire in Minor League Baseball and Softball. He attended Farmersville United Church of Christ; and was a member of the Farmersville Masonic Lodge #482 F. A. & M. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald & Elden Shell. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jacquelyn (Bales) Shell; his children, Robin (Dan) Alldred, Michael (Kelly) Shell, Bradley (Tina) Shell and Matthew (Erin) Shell; 8 grandchildren, Nicole Zickgraf, Daniel & Nicholas Alldred, Melynda Pate, Andrew, Gracie, Olivia and Jacob Shell; 8 great-grandchildren, Alex, Kellan, Bennett, Archer, Brennan, Kean, Johnny and Addy; 2 brothers, Jim Shell and George (Sharon) Shell; 2 sisters, Lois (Jerry) Miller and Barb (Dave) Dickey; 2 special nieces, Kim & Heather, and numerous other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Farmersville U.C.C., 42 S. Broadway St., Farmersville, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Susan Hartman officiating. Burial will be at Holp Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary