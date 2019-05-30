Home

Harold Sherrow Obituary
SHERROW, Harold L. Age 78, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, Kentucky on July 11, 1940 to Clarence and Bessie Sherrow (nee White). He was preceded in death by his parents. Harold is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 40 years, Linda L. Sherrow (nee Bradley); children, Barry L. (Kim Simpson) Sherrow, Angela (Fred) Boggess, Holly (Emmitt) Sherrow-Colwell; step-children, April D. (Tony) Fultz-Sams, Scott Fultz, James (Mariel) Fultz, Michael (Lisa) Fultz; 18 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren (and 1 on the way); and a host of other family members and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to his hospice nurse, Christina Grismer. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 7830 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231.
Published in Journal-News on May 30, 2019
