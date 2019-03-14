Resources More Obituaries for Harold Sigler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold Sigler

Obituary Condolences Flowers SIGLER, Harold Lynn "Sonny" Age 89 of West Carrollton, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Wellington Assisted Living, Miami Township. He was born February 16, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Harold and Maria (Price) Sigler. In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his sons, Gregory Dale Sigler and Gary Lee Sigler; paternal grandparents and guardians, Harry and Lelia Sigler and a special niece, Carolyn Sue James. Sonny is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Elizabeth A. (Thorpe) Sigler; grandchildren, Chad Gregory (Brandy) Sigler, Travis Gerald (Tammy) Sigler and Jessica Ann Carter; seven great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; nieces, Sharon (Paul Muncie) Brown and Joan (Ed) McNeese; special friend, Billy Gordon as well as numerous extended family members and many friends. Sonny attended West Carrollton High School and completed his GED before attending God's Bible School, Cincinnati where received an associate degree in theology. Sonny also had the opportunity of serving for the United States Army infantry during 1948. He worked for Daniels Paint Service, Dayton in the early 50'a before employment at Main Auto Parts, Dayton where he worked for many years. During this employment Sonny had the privilege of serving as a volunteer for Miami Township Fire Department just over 10 years before transferring to the Moraine Fire Department in in the mid-70's as a full-time firefighter and Chief, serving for 20 years before retirement. He also earned his certification as an EMT, saving many lives during his career. Sonny was a member of Miami Shores Baptist Church, Moraine Senior Citizens Center and the Masonic Minerva Lodge, Miamisburg. He loved fishing, mentoring young people as a Boy Scout leader, gardening, yard work and spending time with family. Sonny will always be remembered for his dynamic personality and service to others. Special thanks to Chaplain Dave Rodehaver and the Moraine Fire Department for special assistance during this time. Family will receive guests from 11:00 am 1:00 pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at Miami Shore Baptist Church, Moraine. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 pm also at the church on Friday and officiated by Pastor Doug Surber. Procession to the Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville for burial will conclude services for Sonny. Memorial contributions may be made to Miami Shores Baptist Church at 4000 Vance Rd., Moraine, OH 45439. Written condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Sonny's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries