SIZEMORE, Harold Lee Age 71, passed away in Oxford on February 26, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1947 in Manchester, Kentucky, the son of Clay and Cleo (Baker) Sizemore. He graduated in 1966 from Union High School, College Corner, Indiana, and then graduated from the Nashville Auto-Diesel College in June 1968. He worked as a truck driver for Turnbull Concrete in Hamilton, Ohio for 26 years. Harold enjoyed fishing and spending time on the lake with his friends. He is survived by his brothers, Dennis (Brenda) Sizemore, Matt (Wanda) Sizemore, and Carl (Paula) Sizemore; two aunts, Jewel Baker (Fairfield, OH) and Mary Sizemore (Billingsville, Indiana); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cheryl (Coffey) Sizemore; and his brothers, Eldon (Lisa) Sizemore, James (Patricia) Sizemore, Kenneth (Pat) Sizemore, and Billy Ray (Cindy Gilbert) Sizemore. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2019
