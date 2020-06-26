Harold STEWART

STEWART, Dr. Harold Franklin 86, died in his sleep on Tuesday, 23 June 2020, in Hillsdale, Michigan. Dr. Stewart was born in Walsh, Colorado, to Clarence James and Leona Bessie Stewart, the eighth of their eleven childrenClarence, Pearl, Dorothy, Leonard, Kay, infant twins, Fern, Betty, and Fred. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in chemistry from Sterling College 1958, a Master's Degree from the University of Kansas 1960, and his Ph.D. from Colorado State University 1965. A commissioned officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, he served in Ohio, Colorado, Nevada, and Maryland before retiring with the rank of Captain, having published numerous scientific studies and having received several U.S. patents for various medical devices. He then moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he enjoyed a productive second career as Professor of Physics at Trevecca Nazarene University. At his retirement from Trevecca, that university honored him with emeritus status. Harold was a life-long member of the Church of the Nazarene, in which he actively served in many capacitiesBible quizzing coach, youth leader, Sunday school teacher, and elder. His wife of 54 years, Helen Marie Stewart, pre-deceased him. Harold is survived by his four sonsJ.D. (and Patricia), Fred (and Connie), David (and Carla), and Daniel (and Jessica)by nine grandchildren, and by three great-grandchildren, as well as his sisters, Dorothy and Fern. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Stewart Physics Scholarships he endowed at Trevecca Nazarene College.