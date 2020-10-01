1/1
HAROLD STRATTON
STRATTON, Jr., M.D., Harold C. 91, formerly of Dayton, OH, died on September 19, 2020, in Lansing, MI. Dr. Stratton was born to the late Harold C. Stratton, M.D. and Edith Brown Stratton on November 30, 1928, in Washington, D.C. He attended public schools in Washington and completed his secondary education at Mount Herman School in Massachusetts. He enlisted in the Army and served in the occupation forces in Japan. He enrolled in Howard University and received a B.S. in 1951 and Medical degree in 1955. He interned at Howard University Hospital. He moved to Dayton in 1957 and completed his residency at Miami Valley Hospital in Family Practice. He opened his Family Medical Practice on West Third Street. After 40 years of private practice, he worked in the field of pain management at the Pain Evaluation and Management Center of Ohio. He retired from medicine in 2006 with over 50 years of service. He belonged to the National, Ohio State, and Montgomery County Medical Associations, and the Gem City Medical, Dental and Pharmaceutical Society. He was a member of the Selectmen's Club, and the G Men's Club of Dayton. He was a lifelong Episcopalian. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. and St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Dayton. He married Elizabeth Parker Stratton on June 25, 1955, and they were the proud parents of twin sons, Harold C. Stratton III and Whitney Parker Stratton. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, his son Harold (Karla) of Lansing, MI, nieces Susan Davis (Eddie), Judith Rodgers and nephew Neil Rodgers, great nieces Christine Davis and Michelle Davis Wilson (Trevor). He was pre-deceased by their son, Whitney and his sister, Mary Stratton Rodgers. Private Graveside Services at Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
