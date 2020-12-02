1/1
Rev. Harold THOMPSON
1938 - 2020
THOMPSON,

Rev. Harold D.

Of Hamilton passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1938, in Somerset, KY, the son of the late Luther and Hazel

(nee Merritt) Thompson. On June 20, 1959, in Hamilton, he married Anna M. Stewart. Rev. Thompson was the head Pastor at Stahlheber Baptist Church for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years Anna M. Thompson; three children Harold Paul (Lisa) Thompson, David (Ruth) Thompson, and Gail (John) Allen; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one sister Wanda Troyer. He was also preceded in death by his brother Vernon Thompson. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Published in Journal-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral
01:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
